Women's T20 World Cup 2024: "We're excited about the tournament", Craig McMillan

Craig McMillan (Pic: X/@ICC)

After New Zealand announced their squad for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2024, assistant coach Craig McMillan said that he is excited about the showpiece.

The "Black Caps" became the eighth team to announce their squad which has the likes of youth and experienced players. The 15-player squad will travel to UAE for the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 at the end of this month.

"I think the expectations will stay within the group, but what I would say is that we're excited about the (T20) World Cup and the matches that we have in our group," McMillan was quoted by ICC as saying.

"We know that we probably won't be one of the teams that's favoured by many, but we're confident in the players and the group we have and we're really looking forward to the tournament," he added.

Earlier in the year, Craig McMillan joined the side as the head coach and faced many challenges as New Zealand suffered a series sweep against England in both ODI and T20I formats in July.

Sophie Devine is all set to lead the New Zealand squad in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024. This will be her ninth appearance at the Women's T20 World Cup.

The 35-year-old will look ahead to lifting the trophy that has eluded the side since they finished runners-up in 2009 and 2010.

The squad also includes many experienced star players, such as Suzie Bates, Lea Tahuhu, Amelia Kerr, and Maddy Green. Devine and Bates have appeared at every Women's T20 World Cup edition.

In the Women's T20 World Cup 2024, the Kiwis are placed in Group A along with India, Pakistan, Australia and Sri Lanka. The global showpiece is set to kick start in October with the Kiwis playing their warm-up games against South Africa and England.

New Zealand squad for the Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Sophie Devine (C), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

