Jos Buttler (Pic: File Pic)

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali said that head coach Brendon McCullum would help skipper Jos Buttler bring the best out of him.

Moeen Ali who last represented England in the T20 World Cup 2024, recently announced his retirement from the international circuit. He believed that the time was right to take the decision by understanding he was not in consideration for England's future plans.

In the upcoming T20I series against Australia, Phil Salt has been handed over the leadership role as Jos Buttler has sustained a calf injury. Following Buttler's injury, he is doubtful for the further ODI series.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Moeen said that McCullum can bring out the sort of energy that will help Buttler do more than anything.

"I think Brendon, it helps the fact he has been there, done it, and the way he played. I think it can be quite difficult if a coach says 'go do this', but they never did. Brendon brings that sort of energy and I think it will be great for Jos more than anything," Moeen was quoted by Sky Sports as saying.

Moeen Ali feels that Buttler has a lot of pressure from batting, keeping and captaining.

"Jos has so much on his plate with batting, wicketkeeping, captaining. I think Brendon will just take the pressure off and he can just play and captain on the field. Brendon will be more in control I think," he added.

The first T20I match between England and Australia is scheduled to be played on September 11, followed by the second on 13 and the final T20I will be played on September 15 in Manchester.

England T20I squad: Phil Salt (C), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, John Turner.

