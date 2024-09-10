"He is probably most Australian": Steve Smith on this Team India player

Steve Smith and Virat Kohli are considered among the "Fab Four" of modern-day cricket, along with England's Joe Root and New Zealand's Kane Williamson. The iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy is set to begin on November 22 with the first Test match scheduled to be played at Perth

Steve Smith (Pic: File Pic)

As the Border-Gavaskar Trophy inches closer, Australia's star batsman Steve Smith opened up on his bond with Indian stalwart Virat Kohli and also feels that the former Indian skipper is an Australian.

The iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy is set to begin on November 22 with the first Test match scheduled to be played at Perth.

Speaking about Virat, Smith said on Star Sports, "We get on quite well, share messages every now and again. Look, he is a great guy and obviously a wonderful player. So, it is going to be nice to come up against him again this summer."

Further Steve Smith stated that Kohli is an Australian in thoughts and action.

"The way he gets into it at all the way, gets into the challenge, and tries to get on top of the opposition. He is probably most Australian of the Indian players, I would say," he added.

On his competition with Virat Kohli, Steve Smith said that he does not think like that, rather Australia's success is paramount.

"There is no real, I need to beat him or anything like that. It is just about going out and playing and trying to score as many runs as I can and helping Australia have success. That is what it's all about," he added.

Steve Smith and Virat Kohli are considered among the "Fab Four" of modern-day cricket, along with England's Joe Root and New Zealand's Kane Williamson.

In 109 Tests, Smith has scored 9,685 runs at an average of 56.97, with 32 centuries and 41 fifties in 195 innings. His best score is 239. On the other hand, Virat has scored 8,848 runs in 113 Tests and 191 innings at an average of 49.15, with 29 centuries and 30 fifties. His best score is 254.

A beautiful moment took place between the two during the ODI World Cup 2019. Virat then asked the crowd to stop boing Smith over the "Sandpaper Gate" incident. Later, the Australian appreciated Kohli's gesture and thanked him for it.

Virat's Test record in Australia is prolific, scoring 1,352 runs at an average of 54.08 in 13 Tests, with six centuries and four fifties in 25 innings. His best score is 169. Overall in 25 Tests against Australia, he has scored 2,042 runs at an average of 47.48, with eight centuries and five fifties in 44 innings.

On the other hand, Smith is the ninth-highest run-getter in BGT history. In 18 matches and 35 innings, he has scored 1,887 runs at an average of 65.06, with eight centuries and five fifties. His best score is 192.

(With ANI Inputs)