When Sachin Tendulkar re-designed his elbow guard over a waiter's suggestion...

Updated on: 12 September,2024 03:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sujay Shivalkar | sujay.shivalkar@mid-day.com

Where all the cricket players across the globe used to ask Tendulkar for tips regarding their game, there was an instance when the great Sachin Tendulkar was corrected by a waiter. Sometimes, a small piece of advice from a person can make a great contribution to someone's life

Sachin Tendulkar (Pic: AFP)

Team India great Sachin Tendulkar known for his humongous records and world-class strokes has secured a special place in the hearts of Indian cricket fans over the years. From making a debut at an early age to becoming the first and only player to date to score 100 centuries, the "Master Blaster" of Indian cricket gave many memories to the fans.


His shots were as elegant on-field that even the opposition used to be flabbergasted. The moment he used to enter to bat, all the spectators in the stadium used to burst out with joy. But at the same time, the cheers would go down whenever the veteran used to depart early.



Where all the cricket players across the globe used to ask Tendulkar for tips regarding their game, there was an instance when the great Sachin Tendulkar was corrected by a waiter.


In Chennai, when Tendulkar ordered a coffee in his room, one waiter came and asked the Indian superstar whether he could discuss something on cricket with him. Sachin Tendulkar known for his calm and soft-spoken nature did not deny the waiter's request and said, "Yes! please go ahead."

"Whenever I have seen you wear an arm guard, your bat swing changes. I'm your huge fan. I have seen your batting, rewind it five, seven times and I've watched every ball multiple times", said the waiter.

"And that's why, I thought whenever you wore an elbow guard, your bat swing changed a bit", the waiter added.

In reply, Tendulkar said, "Yes, you are the only person in the world who has figured out that."

Later, Sachin Tendulkar redesigned his elbow guard in the room with the correct size, well amount of padding, strap position and etc.

Sometimes, a small piece of advice from a person can make a great contribution to someone's life.

