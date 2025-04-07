Vijay Deverakonda treated his InstaFam with sneak peeks from his latest vacation, a beach destination, hinting at celebrating Rashmika Mandanna's birthday

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. Pics/Instagram

Listen to this article Vijay Deverakonda's latest vacay pics hint at Rashmika Mandanna's birthday celebration x 00:00

Telugu movie star Vijay Deverakonda treated his InstaFam with sneak peeks from his latest vacation, a beach destination. Interestingly, Rashmika Mandanna is also at a beach destination celebrating her birthday. The actress has been sharing solo pictures from her 29th birthday celebration in Oman.

Vijay Deverakonda hints at celebrating Rashmika's birthday with her

On Sunday, the 'Liger' actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a couple of stunning photos where Vijay was seen walking in the sand in a bearded avatar. The other images in the post featured him riding a horse and soaking in the sun.

"Riding horses and living Barefeet :))," Vijay captioned the post.

As soon as VD's post was up, eagle-eyed netizens started asking about Rashmika. They bombarded the comment section with remarks such as "Where is rashmika", and "Rashmika and Vijay together at the beach".

Rashmika's birthday diary

Rashmika is currently celebrating her 29th birthday in Oman and has been sharing glimpses from her stay in Oman. However, she has only posted solo pictures. The actress also posted her birthday diary entry on social media. The 'Animal' actress was seen channeling her inner child by the beach side as she adorably sang "Happy Birthday to Rashi" for herself.

Rashmika was looking as adorable as ever in a blue printed dress and messy hair.

Her diary entry started like this, "05/04/2025....Dear Diary...Hmm.. where do I begin.. Wait let me start with a quote-No achievement is small so celebrate every little wins..you’ve gotten a year older - celebrate, You’ve gotten a small pocket money - celebrate, You’ve gotten married - celebrate, The doctor gives you a clearance to start running again after an injury - celebrate, (although I can’t wait for this to happen) You’ve written your exam and passed - hell ya!! celebrate!! Celebrate everything - every little wins.. because nothing is small..."

Rashmika went on to describe what her birthday looked like. Her special day was made even more memorable with a surprise breakfast and dinner, and a relaxing massage, which made the diva pass out.

The 'Pushpa' actress continued her diary entry saying, "Hmm so today I woke up. Worked out. (Got in a good quick leg workout) Had a breakky that the @anantarasalalah guys surprised me with...Got in a massage where I passsssed out. Woke up came to my room replied to as many messages as I could...Felt all the love..And a surprise dinner was planned for me again...And then went to bedddd! Such a wholesome day it was!!"

While VD has not revealed his holiday destination, the backdrop of his pictures hints at Oman, being similar to that of Rashmika.

However, this is not the first time that Rashmika and Vijay have raised eyebrows with their holiday photos. While they refrain from appearing in each other's posts, the speculated lovebirds are often seeing posing in similar backgrounds during their vacation, hinting that they are together.