Rumoured couple Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda exit restaurant separately after lunch date

Updated on: 31 March,2025 10:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The rumoured lovebirds once again made headlines as they were captured by the shutterbugs on a lunch date in Mumbai following the grand release of Rashmika's 'Sikandar'

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Pics/Yogen Shah

The speculations of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda being in a relationship have been going around for quite some time now.  The rumored lovebirds once again made headlines as they were captured by the shutterbugs on a lunch date in Mumbai following the grand release of Rashmika's 'Sikandar'.


Vijay and Rashmika's secret lunch date


The 'Animal' actress looked breezy in a simple T, baggy denim, and a sports cap. Accompanying her, VD was seen in a white floral shirt with off-white trousers and a brown beanie. While Rashmika greeted the paps and even posed with her fans, Vijay entered the restaurant from the back. The video of their lunch date is doing rounds on social media.


Refreshing your memory, Rashmika and VD have been romantically linked ever since the 'Geetha Govindam' days. These two are often spotted together at events and are even seen taking vacations together. Despite giving all the hints, Rashmika and Vijay have never confirmed their relationship.

When Rashmika Mandanna spills the beans about her ‘partner’ 

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year, Rashmika opened up about her “happy place” stating, "Home is my happy place. It makes me feel anchored, makes me feel rooted, makes me feel like success can come and go, but it’s not a forever. But home is forever. So, I work from that space. As much as the love and this fame and the visibility that I get, I still am, just a daughter, just a sister, just a partner. I really respect that life, that personal life that I have."

Rashmika's work front

Rashmika has been having a great run at the box office. She started the year with Chhaava that smashed all records at the box office. The film that was fronted by Vicky Kaushal narrated the bravery of Maharatha King Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.  Rashmika essayed the role of Sambhaji's wife Yesubai in the Laxman Utekar directorial. 

Her film Sikandar was released on Sunday. Helmed by A. R. Murugadoss, 'Sikandar' also stars Salman Khan, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar in significant roles.

Additionally, Rashmika's promising lineup includes 'Thama', 'Kuberaa', and 'The Girlfriend'.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda is waiting for the release of his next 'Kingdom'. The highly-anticipated flick is scheduled to release on May 30.

