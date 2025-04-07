ED raids Samajwadi Party leader Vinay Shankar Tiwari in Rs 700-cr bank fraud case

Breaking News
Updated on: 07 April,2025 12:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI

Tiwari, who is a promoter of Gangotri Enterprises, is under investigation for his alleged role in large-scale financial irregularities. The firm, known for securing government contracts, is reportedly at the center of the suspected fraud

ED carried out searches in locations across Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Mumbai. File pic

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday carried out searches at 10 locations across Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Mumbai in connection with a Rs 700 crore bank fraud case involving former MLA and Samajwadi Party leader Vinay Shankar Tiwari.

Tiwari, who is a promoter of Gangotri Enterprises, is under investigation for his alleged role in large-scale financial irregularities. The firm, known for securing government contracts, is reportedly at the center of the suspected fraud.

The ED's action comes as part of its ongoing crackdown on economic offenses.

ED's multiple teams carried out simultaneous searches at premises linked to Tiwari across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai based on a specific input under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). (ANI)


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever



news ani news India news national news samajwadi party

