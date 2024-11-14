Later, the St Sebastian bowlers proved too hot to handle for the Dadar schoolboys and were bowled out for a mere 46

St Sebastian’s Neev Rana during his 139 not out against IES Modern at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Centurion Neev helps St Sebastian win x 00:00

St Sebastian High School’s (Chembur) left-handed No. 3 batsman Neev Rana, 15, notched up his maiden century against IES Modern English School (Dadar). Neev scored an unbeaten 139, the feature of their mammoth 457-run victory in a second-round match of the MSSA Harris Shield inter-school cricket tournament at the New Era ground, Azad Maidan, on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neev feasted on the opposition’s bowling attack and smashed 24 fours to record his highest score in the Harris Shield and ensured St Sebastian reach a massive total of 503, including 156 penalty runs (for slow over-rate), for five wickets in 39 overs.

Also Read: ‘Crowd is helping me’



St Rocks’ Jash Nayak

Neev was associated in two sizable partnerships — 83 with captain and opening batter Aryanson Patel for the second wicket and 168 runs for the fifth wicket with No. 5 batter Ishwar Alure, who scored 86 runs (12x4). Later, the St Sebastian bowlers proved too hot to handle for the Dadar schoolboys and were bowled out for a mere 46. Leg-spinners Siddhesh Wadgure (3-5) and Aryanson Padwal (2-0), and medium pacers Aryan Yadav (2-14) and Nayan Borade (2-7) demolished the rival innings.

In another match, Parle Tilak Vidyalaya (Vile Parle) left-arm spinner Atharva Narkar returned figures of 14-1-60-5 to bowl out Vasant Vihar School (Thane) for 110 in 36.1 overs. Darsh Tiwari (24) and opener Balpreet Singh (20) were the only two batters to get some runs. Later, Parle Tilak easily chased the target, making 118-5 in 24.5 overs. Top-order batsman Aryan Desai remained unbeaten as they crossed the finish line.

Meanwhile, St Rocks High School (Borivli) spinner Jash Nayak’s impressive bowling (6-17) was the highlight of their seven-wicket win over former champions Rizvi Springfield (Khar). Batting first, St Rocks dismissed Rizvi for a paltry 74 runs before easily surpassed the total making 75-3 in 27 overs. Opener Aatish Lad stayed unbeaten on 36 while Satyam Yadav contributed 34.