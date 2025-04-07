Emphasising the growing need for tech-savvy policing, he called for enhanced digital capabilities to tackle such crimes effectively. Fadnavis was speaking at a Mumbai Police event where he inaugurated the Nirbhaya Cyber Lab at the DB Marg Police Station

CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated dedicated Women and Child Assistance Cells in 87 police stations across Mumbai. Pic/CMO

Listen to this article CM Fadnavis demands tech-driven policing as he inaugurates cybercrime and women's safety initiatives x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday highlighted that financial frauds are the most prevalent cybercrimes, followed by threats and sexual offences. Emphasising the growing need for tech-savvy policing, he called for enhanced digital capabilities to tackle such crimes effectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fadnavis was speaking at a Mumbai Police event where he inaugurated the Nirbhaya Cyber Lab at the DB Marg Police Station. He also virtually launched several initiatives, including the Central Region Cyber Police Station at Worli, East Cyber Police Station at Govandi, forensic vans for women victims, and interceptor and speed guns to monitor vehicle over-speeding.

Additionally, he inaugurated dedicated Women and Child Assistance Cells in 87 police stations across Mumbai, aimed at strengthening support for vulnerable groups.

The CM, who holds charge of the state home department, praised the city police's capabilities in tackling cyber crimes.

"The Mumbai Police started three centres for cyber security, and I will say these are centres of excellence where advanced technology has been used," CM stated, reported PTI. Taking to X:

साइबर अपराध बहुत बड़े पैमाने पर बढ़ रहे हैं, डिजिटल अरेस्ट जैसी चीजों में लोग फंस रहे हैं। इसे रोकने के लिए मुंबई पुलिस की ओर से आज 3 साइबर लैब का लोकार्पण हुआ है। इसके तहत ऐसी सारी चीजों से लोगों को मुक्तता दिलाने का काम किया जाएगा।



(मीडिया से संवाद | मुंबई | 7-4-2025)… pic.twitter.com/W9MHppVOww — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 7, 2025

"In cyber crimes, financial frauds are at the top, offences like threatening and extortion are at the second place and sexual crimes at the third spot," Fadnavis said.

It is important that these cases are solved by arresting the accused as fast as possible, Devendra said.

In one case of cyber fraud, the victim had lost Rs 12 crore, but the Mumbai Police took action in time and saved around Rs 11.20 crore, the CM pointed out.

"We are number one in digital transactions in the world, due to which vulnerability has also increased," he said.

While people got various platforms for digital transactions, this also allowed cyber criminals to attempt to breach the (financial) gateways, but they did not succeed, he added.

Fadnavis said criminal minds were working to execute cyber frauds and stressed the need to create capabilities to tackle them.

The CM stated that "Cyber crimes will go up in future, more than street crimes. While dealing with cyber crime, we need the force that deals with such criminals effectively."

An offender in this sphere has a good understanding of the digital landscape, hence, there is a need for technology-savvy police, he said. "The war between them has already begun," the CM added.

"The best and most advanced technology labs are important, and I have seen the Mumbai Police's capabilities in these labs," he said.

This will help in dealing effectively with the cyber criminals, the chief minister said.

There are five cyber labs proposed in the city, Fadnavis said, expressing confidence that the facilities will help in solving cases of cyber crimes against women.

Minister State for Home Yogesh Kadam, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Iqbal Singh Chahal, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and other senior police officials were present at the event.

(With PTI inputs)