Oxford bowled out for five by Anjuman-I-Islam

Anjuman-I-Islam’s Hamza Khan (left), Shane Raza (centre) and Afzal Shaikh after their win at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Anjuman-I-Islam Allana English School (CST) openers Afzal Shaikh and Hamza Khan were in terrific form, leading their team to a massive 647-run win over Oxford International School (Kandivli) in a second-round match of the MSSA Harris Shield inter-school cricket tournament, at the Sassanian ground, Azad Maidan, on Tuesday.

The victory was much sweeter as they bowled out their opponents for a mere five runs in just 5.4 overs.

Electing to bat, Afzal, making his debut, cracked his maiden double century, scoring 234 off 100 balls which included 43 fours and three sixes. His partner Hamza scored a brilliant 188 off 92 balls with 33 fours and a six to help Anjuman Islam post a mammoth 652 for four in 37 overs, including 152 penalty runs.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj Bhingare scored 22 off 21 balls with three fours. Parth Pawar added another 10 in six balls, including two fours. Mohammed Farooqui (8) and Hasan Kheradia (11) remained unbeaten.

Medium pacer Shane Raza bowled a deadly spell of three overs, picking up seven wickets for a solitary run. Bowling from the other end, Shahid Khan claimed the remaining three wickets for four runs.