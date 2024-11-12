Anish’s unbeaten 190 powers St Mary’s to 525-run win

Chasing a daunting target, the Rita Memorial batsmen were unable to rise to the challenge.
Anish Shetty
St Mary’s SSC (Mazagaon) skipper Anish Shetty, 15, smashed an unbeaten century (190 runs) which was the highlight of his school’s emphatic 525-run victory over Rita Memorial High School (Kalyan) in a second-round match of the MSSA Harris Shield inter-school cricket tournament, at the LIC ground, Cross Maidan, on Monday. Electing to bat, St Mary’s amassed a humongous 597 runs, including 168 penalty runs, in 39 overs. Anish’s swashbuckling innings came from only 89 balls and was laced with 22 fours and eight sixes. The left-hander’s onslaught resulted in the loss of four balls, which went over the boundary walls.
St Mary’s openers Vansh Padelkar (65 runs, 56 balls) and Arshiyan Shaikh (32 runs) gave the team a positive start with a 71-run association. Vansh and Anish stitched together a 100-run stand for the second wicket. Later, Anish and No. 6 batter Shreeharsh Kadam, who scored 84 (89 balls, 10x4s,3x6s), added 185 for the fifth wicket. Shreeharsh was run out while going for a quick single. Chasing a daunting target, the Rita Memorial batsmen were unable to rise to the challenge.
Both openers — Vismay More (4) and Prashit Hire (1) — were trapped LBW by medium pacer Shahidullah Shariff and their innings fell apart. Number 5 batter Pratham Shetty (29) and Aryan Sakpal (12 runs) were the only batters to get to double figures. St. Mary’s leg-spinner Advait Rahate (3-13) and medium pacer Shahidullah (2-36) claimed the majority of the wickets.