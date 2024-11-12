Breaking News
Abu Asim Azmi: I provided two to three clinics in every Mankhurd ward
Mumbai: Bhandup boy falls to death in open gutter
Serving Jogeshwari people for 35 years, they know me: Bala Nar
My husband Ravindra Waikar did a lot for voters, they will vote for me: Manisha
Mumbai: Train commuters want single transport authority like London
Baba Siddique murder: Main shooter used travellers’ phones, avoided electronic devices
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Anishs unbeaten 190 powers St Marys to 525 run win

Anish’s unbeaten 190 powers St Mary’s to 525-run win

Updated on: 12 November,2024 07:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Gordon D’Costa | sports@mid-day.com

Top

Chasing a daunting target, the Rita Memorial batsmen were unable to rise to the challenge. 

Anish’s unbeaten 190 powers St Mary’s to 525-run win

Anish Shetty

Listen to this article
Anish’s unbeaten 190 powers St Mary’s to 525-run win
x
00:00

St Mary’s SSC (Mazagaon) skipper Anish Shetty, 15, smashed an unbeaten century (190 runs) which was the highlight of his school’s emphatic 525-run victory over Rita Memorial High School (Kalyan) in a second-round match of the MSSA Harris Shield inter-school cricket tournament, at the LIC ground, Cross Maidan, on Monday. Electing to bat, St Mary’s amassed a humongous 597 runs, including 168 penalty runs, in 39 overs. Anish’s swashbuckling innings came from only 89 balls and was laced with 22 fours and eight sixes. The left-hander’s onslaught resulted in the loss of four balls, which went over the boundary walls.


Also Read: Clarke slams Oz for resting key players in third ODI v Pak


St Mary’s openers Vansh Padelkar (65 runs, 56 balls) and Arshiyan Shaikh (32 runs) gave the team a positive start with a 71-run association. Vansh and Anish stitched together a 100-run stand for the second wicket. Later, Anish and No. 6 batter Shreeharsh Kadam, who scored 84 (89 balls, 10x4s,3x6s), added 185 for the fifth wicket. Shreeharsh was run out while going for a quick single. Chasing a daunting target, the Rita Memorial batsmen were unable to rise to the challenge. 


Both openers — Vismay More (4) and Prashit Hire (1) — were trapped LBW by medium pacer Shahidullah Shariff and their innings fell apart. Number 5 batter Pratham Shetty (29) and Aryan Sakpal (12 runs) were the only batters to get to double figures. St. Mary’s leg-spinner Advait Rahate (3-13) and medium pacer Shahidullah (2-36) claimed the majority of the wickets.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

MSSA sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK