Clarke slams Oz for resting key players in third ODI v Pak

Updated on: 12 November,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS

Top

If Australia had won the first two games, then you can understand why they rest their big fish, but it was series on the line

Michael Clarke

Australia’s former captain Michael Clarke expressed strong concerns over the decision by the team management to rest key players in the third and final ODI against Pakistan, a move that contributed to Pakistan’s historic ODI series win over Australia on their home soil for the first time in 22 years.


Clarke voiced his frustrations on Big Sports Breakfast. “I’m just a bit confused. With 11 days between now and the first Test, why can’t the Aussie boys who are part of this Test series play in the one-dayer?” Clarke said, addressing the choice to keep major players like Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood off the field.


“If Australia had won the first two games, then you can understand why they rest their big fish, but it was series on the line. I feel like we obviously don’t care about losing that series. “If you’re not going to care, we’re not going to care. You can’t expect the fans to want to come and watch one-day cricket. We are bagging one-day cricket, no one is turning up, hasn’t got the interest,” he concluded.

australia michael clarke pakistan sports news cricket news

