In a chase of 125, South Africa were in early trouble as Varun Chakaravarthy picked a sensational 5-17, his career-best figures in T20Is

SA’s Tristan Stubbs during his 47 not out in Sunday’s win over India at Gqeberha. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article ‘Fortunately, run-rate never got away from us’ x 00:00

After leading South Africa to a three-wicket win over India in a thrilling second T20I at St George’s Park, young batter Tristan Stubbs said the one thing which worked in his favour to ace the chase was the run-rate never becoming an uphill task.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a chase of 125, South Africa were in early trouble as Varun Chakaravarthy picked a sensational 5-17, his career-best figures in T20Is. But Stubbs timed his acceleration to perfection and hit seven boundaries in his vital 47 not out to give South Africa a thrilling win with an over to spare, as the hosts’ have now squared the four-match series 1-1.

Also Read: Man United players hungry to learn from Amorim: Casemiro

It also helped Stubbs that he found an able partner in Gerald Coetzee (19 not out off nine balls) to stitch an unbroken stand of 42 runs for the eighth wicket. “Fortunately the run-rate never got away from us. I had 30 in mind to get off the last three, and the dew came in to help uso. He [Coetzee] came in and said ‘we can win this.’ ”

“We were always two hits away, the crowd was behind us and it was amazing. It was my mum’s birthday, 20-30 people came here last night to watch. It gives us momentum to take into Highveld. This is my favourite place to play cricket. I was nervous, so I was trying to control by breathing,” said Stubbs after the match ended.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever