Man United players hungry to learn from Amorim: Casemiro

Sporting Lisbon coach Ruben Amorim (centre) and players thank their supporters after his last match with the club at SC Braga on Sunday

Manchester United’s Brazilian midfielder Casemiro has said that the players are hungry to learn from new manager Ruben Amorim, who is expected to arrive in Britain on Monday to start the daunting task of reviving the struggling club.

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s four-match reign as interim United boss ended with a 3-0 Premier League victory against Leicester on Sunday — a third win in four matches since Erik ten Hag was sacked. Casemiro is looking forward to working with the new coach “He [Amorim] is very true, very loyal,” Casemiro said after the win against Leicester.

“We cannot ignore how he has changed Sporting [Lisbon]. We know that Sporting has won many titles. He has changed the club with titles, with trophies. He has already proved that he’s a coach that has won a lot. There is going to be a good template that everyone wants to grow, everyone wants to learn. That’s the way to first help us grow to be at the top of the table,” said Casemiro.

Amorim, 39, will be unable to lead coaching sessions until his work permit is granted, but he is allowed at United’s Carrington training ground for meetings, and talks with Van Nistelrooy will be high on his agenda. Former striker Nistelrooy returned to Old Trafford in July as one of Ten Hag’s assistants on a deal until 2026 and has been open about his desire to stay. Amorim’s first match will be against Ipswich on November 24.

