Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Show your teeth

Updated on: 12 November,2024 07:33 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta feels it’s time his players display aggression after 1-1 draw at Chelsea leaves them fourth, severely denting title prospects

Arsenal’s Gabrielle Martinelli (right) celebrates scoring against Chelsea on Sunday

Mikel Arteta urged Arsenal to “show their teeth” after his side’s “nightmare” run culminated in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea that dealt a fresh blow to their Premier League title hopes on Sunday. Arteta’s team blew the lead given to them by Gabriel Martinelli’s second-half strike as Pedro Neto’s superb long-range equaliser extended Arsenal’s winless run to four league games. With only three wins in their last nine league matches, the fourth-placed Gunners are languishing nine points behind leaders Liverpool. Arsenal’s unexpected malaise comes after two successive runners-up finishes in the title race.


Also Read: Leaders Barcelona stunned as Lewandowski goal is disallowed


Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Sunday. Pics/AFP
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Sunday. Pics/AFP


Arteta still believes they can get back in the title race, as long as they show the nastier side of their personality. Asked what Arsenal need to do to close the gap on Liverpool, the Gunners boss said: “Win, win and win. That is what we have to do. There is nothing we can change about our position right now. When it gets nasty, show your teeth and show how much you want it. When you are in Disneyland, everything is beautiful and everyone is nice to you. When it gets dark and difficult, that’s the time to show your courage.”

Arteta has been hampered by injuries to Martin Odegaard, Jurrien Timber and Bukayo Saka among others, with a rash of red cards also unsettling his side early in the season. Odegaard has finally returned from the ankle problem that kept him out of Arteta’s starting line-up since August 31. The influential captain started against Chelsea and provided a sublime pass for Martinelli’s goal in an encouraging sign for Arteta, who is keeping his fingers crossed that everyone returns healthy from the international break. “I’m just going to pray that after the international break I have all my players available.”

