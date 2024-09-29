However, James Justin stunned Arteta's men with two goals inside the first 18 minutes of the second half

Arsenal's German midfielder Kai Havertz (2R) celebrates with teammates after scoring their fourth goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium in London. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article EPL: Mikel Arteta happy with Arsenal's cool heads in late Leicester win x 00:00

Mikel Arteta praised his Arsenal side for not losing belief or control after throwing away a two-goal lead in a 4-2 win over Leicester on Saturday. A Wilfred Ndidi own goal and Kai Havertz's finish in stoppage time took the Gunners level on points with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League. Arsenal appeared to be cruising to victory when goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard rewarded a dominant first half performance from the home side at the Emirates.

However, James Justin stunned Arteta's men with two goals inside the first 18 minutes of the second half. Arsenal laid seige to the Leicester goal in search of a winner and finally found the breakthrough when Ndidi turned in Trossard's cross into his own net. "I'm especially happy with the way the team reacted when it got very difficult, with a really unexpected two goals conceded which put the game at stake," said Arteta.

Mikel Arteta. Pic/AFP

"We - the crowd included - showed unbelievable emotional control, a lot of belief and clarity into what we are continuously doing and a lot of courage at the end to find a way to win it." Arsenal were on the other side of a stoppage time goal last weekend after City snatched a 2-2 draw from a fiery encounter between the title rivals. Arteta hailed his side's resilience as further proof that they are ready to take the title fight to City after finishing second for the past two seasons. "To have that mentality, purpose and perseverance is really impressive, because it's easy to say here but very difficult to do it out there," added the Spaniard.

"I think our supporters, the crowd, were exceptional at that, creating that atmosphere of belief, energy and not an average fear of nerve or insecurity. So thank you so much because they helped the team a lot to get the points." Trossard was sent off in the first half at City last weekend but was relieved to make amends.

"It was just relief! I had some good opportunities and when the ball doesn't go in, you need to keep believing and believing. It was great that the ball went in and gave us the lead again," said the Belgian. "Credit to the boys, everyone kept believing going forward and pushing to create chances. "That's what we need - if it doesn't go your way at that point, you need to keep pushing and that's what we did. In the end, the luck was on our side."

