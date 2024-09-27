Also, Liverpool hammered West Ham 5-1. Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo scored two goals each while Mohamed Salah added one

Raheem Sterling. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Sterling strikes in Arsenal’s big win x 00:00

Raheem Sterling scored his first Arsenal goal and goalkeeper Jack Porter, 16, became the club’s youngest starter in a 5-1 League Cup rout of Bolton. Ethan Nwaneri netted a brace while Declan Rice and Kai Havertz scored one each.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Lewandowski’s seven-star show

Also, Liverpool hammered West Ham 5-1. Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo scored two goals each while Mohamed Salah added one.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever