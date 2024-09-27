Breaking News
Sterling strikes in Arsenal’s big win

Updated on: 27 September,2024 07:42 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

Also, Liverpool hammered West Ham 5-1. Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo scored two goals each while Mohamed Salah added one

Raheem Sterling. Pic/AFP

Raheem Sterling scored his first Arsenal goal and goalkeeper Jack Porter, 16, became the club’s youngest starter in a 5-1 League Cup rout of Bolton. Ethan Nwaneri netted a brace while Declan Rice and Kai Havertz scored one each.


Also, Liverpool hammered West Ham 5-1. Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo scored two goals each while Mohamed Salah added one.


