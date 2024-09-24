Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: North Indians vie for increasing community’s share in Assembly
Badlapur sexual assault accused shot dead trying to escape from cops
As university Senate votes in Mumbai, all eyes on Delhi
Mumbai weather update: Monsoon not over for city yet
Need more cameras on Mumbai Coastal Road: Cops
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Haaland throwing the ball at Gabriels head was a cowards move Arsenal legend Ian Wright

Haaland throwing the ball at Gabriel’s head was a ‘coward’s move’: Arsenal legend Ian Wright

Updated on: 24 September,2024 06:05 PM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

Seconds after the celebrations stopped and the game resumed, Haaland was once again involved in an argument with the Gunners as he slammed straight into Thomas Partey from kick-off

Haaland throwing the ball at Gabriel’s head was a ‘coward’s move’: Arsenal legend Ian Wright

Ian Wright. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Haaland throwing the ball at Gabriel’s head was a ‘coward’s move’: Arsenal legend Ian Wright
x
00:00

Many questions are being raised on why Erling Haaland was not penalised for his antics at the end of the Manchester City vs Arsenal clash that took place on Sunday. Former Arsenal legend Ian Wright has labelled Haaland’s actions as a ‘coward move.’ 


The match between Arsenal and Manchester City, the two Premier League title contenders, took a dark turn when Leandro Trossard was sent off with a second yellow card for delaying the restart. Arsenal, who held a 2-1 lead, at half-time were reduced to ten men and were forced to fall deep into their own box to stop what is perhaps the most destructive attacking unit in the country to try and hold on to the slender advantage.


Also Read: "Its not something I'd say no to...": Cameron Green


After a remarkable showing that almost took the Gunners over the line, John Stones scored a late equaliser to level the game. Amidst celebrations by the City players, Haaland who had scored his 100th goal for Man City in the ninth minute of the game, celebrated by picking the ball out of the net and throwing it at Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes’ head when he was not looking.

"The one thing that boiled me up properly was Haaland's coward's move. Throwing the ball at Gabi's head when he's not looking. When Gabi's back turned to him. Real coward's move. Gabi would look him in the eye, you know. That's what bothered me more than anything else. I thought you (Haaland) were bigger than that," said Wright in a video posted on Instagram.

Seconds after the celebrations stopped and the game resumed, Haaland was once again involved in an argument with the Gunners as he slammed straight into Thomas Partey from kick-off.

It did not end there as a video of Haaland telling Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta to ‘stay humble’ also started doing the rounds on the internet. The Spaniard was shaking hands with his former club and ignored the Norwegian’s comments.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

arsenal manchester city english premier league football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK