Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Lewandowskis seven star show

Lewandowski’s seven-star show

Updated on: 27 September,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Barcelona
Agencies |

“For me, he’s the best number nine of the last 10 years,” said Barcelona coach Hansi Flick

Lewandowski's seven-star show

Barca’s Robert Lewandowski celebrate his goal v Getafe. Pic/AFP

Lewandowski’s seven-star show
Robert Lewandowski helped La Liga leaders Barcelona to a 1-0 win over Getafe on Wednesday, scoring from close range in the first half to ensure seven-out-of-seven wins for Barca in the league so far. 


The 19-minute strike  was also Lewandowski’s seventh goal in La Liga this season as he  leads the scoring charts. “For me, he’s the best number nine of the last 10 years,” said Barcelona coach Hansi Flick.


