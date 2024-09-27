Lewandowski’s seven-star show

“For me, he’s the best number nine of the last 10 years,” said Barcelona coach Hansi Flick

Barca’s Robert Lewandowski celebrate his goal v Getafe. Pic/AFP

Robert Lewandowski helped La Liga leaders Barcelona to a 1-0 win over Getafe on Wednesday, scoring from close range in the first half to ensure seven-out-of-seven wins for Barca in the league so far.

The 19-minute strike was also Lewandowski’s seventh goal in La Liga this season as he leads the scoring charts. “For me, he’s the best number nine of the last 10 years,” said Barcelona coach Hansi Flick.

