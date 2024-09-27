‘You have to kill the game’

Man United boss Ten Hag fumes over lackadaisical approach as Red Devils are held to shocking 1-1 draw by FC Twente; Eriksen nets opener for hosts before Sam Lammers equalises for Dutch club

Manchester United’s Harry Maguire (left) , Manuel Ugarte (second from left), Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez (right) wear a dejected look after FC Twente’s Sam Lammers (top right) . Pics/AFP, Getty Images

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag questioned his players’ killer instinct after they were held to a 1-1 draw by his old club FC Twente in the revamped Europa League.

Sam Lammers capitalised on a mistake by Christian Eriksen in the second half at Old Trafford and raced away to fire an equaliser for the Dutch underdog.

“You saw that was the game of their life. They fought for every yard and we didn’t,” Ten Hag said. “99% is not enough, You have to give 100%. You have kill the game. You have to finish it off.”

Eriksen errs

Eriksen had put United ahead with a stunning first-half strike, but was caught losing possession by Lammers, whose goal secured an unexpected point for the visitors.

Ten Hag had spoken before the game of his affection for the team he supported as a boy in the Netherlands and represented as a player. He said it was “not nice to have to hurt something you love.” Instead it was United fans left in pain, despite Eriksen seemingly putting the home team on course for victory.

United has won just three of seven games in all competitions this season and Wednesday’s draw came after a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

Erik ten Hag

Eriksen swept United ahead in the 35th with a first-time shot into the top corner. Connecting with a loose ball just inside the box, the playmaker didn’t break stride as he whipped his effort past Twente goalkeeper Lars Unnerstall with power and precision. With one fist clenched, he ran to the corner to celebrate in front of the home fans.

FC Twente fans happy

However, it was Twente’s supporters left cheering the loudest after Lammers’ goal in the 68th when beating Andre Onana at his near post.

“There’s a lot of football [still to play] when you [are] one up and the game takes more than 90 minutes. You have to fight until the end and score the second goal,” Ten Hag said.

Like the Champions League, the second-tier Europa League has a new format and 36 teams instead of 32. It features a league system in which each team plays eight games against different opponents through January, replacing the old group stage.

