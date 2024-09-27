Breaking News
Updated on: 27 September,2024 07:36 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

India have power, depth for strong show: Sthalekar

Lisa Sthalekar. File pic

Former Australian captain Lisa Sthalekar said India have the all-round depth to grab an elusive ICC title during the upcoming women’s T20 World Cup.


The global showpiece will be held in the UAE from October 3. “India’s chances are very high and I expect them to be in the semi-finals, if not in the finals,” Sthalekar said at the ABC — International Development’s five-day cricket commentary and mojo programme at the Australian High Commission.


India has got power, depth, decent bowlers and if their 4-7 number batters can score at a good strike rate, they will be in a good position. They need a good start from the openers,” she added.

Women`s T20 World Cup 2024 Women`s T20 World Cup cricket news sports news Sports Update

