Mathews reached his own milestone by becoming only the sixth cricketer to make 2,000 Test runs at a single venue, in his case on the notoriously bowler-friendly Galle pitch, joining a select group that includes the likes of Joe Root and Graham Gooch

SL’s Dinesh Chandimal celebrates his century against NZ in Galle in Galle yesterday. Pic/AFP

Chandimal's century powers Sri Lanka to 306-3 against NZ

Dinesh Chandimal’s century in Galle powered Sri Lanka to 306-3 at stumps on Thursday’s opening day of the second Test against New Zealand.

The left-hander was bowled by Glenn Phillips in the final session after hitting 15 boundaries in his knock of 116 — his sixth Test century at the picturesque venue and his 16th overall. “The pitch is very good for batting compared to the one in the first game, but it was hot and humid and challenging,” Chandimal said.

“I was given the new role at number three... I’m glad I have started off well,” he added. Angelo Mathews (78) and Kamindu Mendis (51) will resume for the hosts on the second day. It was a world record eighth consecutive fifty for Kamindu since the 25-year-old’s debut against Australia at the same venue two years ago.

