Breaking News
Mumbai: DUI cases up six-fold
Mumbai: This 45-feet drain brought Central Railway to halt; watch video
Mumbai rain updates: Why live alerts were delayed; watch video
Badlapur encounter: Akshay Shinde’s kin seeks protection after receiving threats
Navi Mumbai: Missing for seven hours, elderly couple reunited with family
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Chandimals century powers Sri Lanka to 306 3 against NZ

Chandimal’s century powers Sri Lanka to 306-3 against NZ

Updated on: 27 September,2024 07:34 AM IST  |  Galle
AFP |

Top

Mathews reached his own milestone by becoming only the sixth cricketer to make 2,000 Test runs at a single venue, in his case on the notoriously bowler-friendly Galle pitch, joining a select group that includes the likes of Joe Root and Graham Gooch

Chandimal’s century powers Sri Lanka to 306-3 against NZ

SL’s Dinesh Chandimal celebrates his century against NZ in Galle in Galle yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Chandimal’s century powers Sri Lanka to 306-3 against NZ
x
00:00

Dinesh Chandimal’s century in Galle powered Sri Lanka to 306-3 at stumps on Thursday’s opening day of the second Test against New Zealand


The left-hander was bowled by Glenn Phillips in the final session after hitting 15 boundaries in his knock of 116 — his sixth Test century at the picturesque venue and his 16th overall. “The pitch is very good for batting compared to the one in the first game, but it was hot and humid and challenging,” Chandimal said. 


Also Read: India colts beat Oz by 7 runs to complete sweep


“I was given the new role at number three... I’m glad I have started off well,” he added. Angelo Mathews (78) and Kamindu Mendis (51) will resume for the hosts on the second day. It was a world record eighth consecutive fifty for Kamindu since the 25-year-old’s debut against Australia at the same venue two years ago. 

Mathews reached his own milestone by becoming only the sixth cricketer to make 2,000 Test runs at a single venue, in his case on the notoriously bowler-friendly Galle pitch, joining a select group that includes the likes of Joe Root and Graham Gooch.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

dinesh chandimal sri lanka new zealand test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK