India colts beat Oz by 7 runs to complete sweep

Batting first, India scored 324 for 8 riding on half-centuries from opener Rudra Patel (77 off 81 balls) and skipper Mohamed Amaan (71 off 72 balls)

India U-19 boys held their nerve in the final overs to eke out a seven-run victory over Australia in a high-scoring third youth ODI, completing a 3-0 series sweep on Thursday.

In reply, Australia were going strong at 241 for 2 in the 41st over with twin centurions — skipper Oliver Peake (111) and Steven Hogan (104) — adding 180 runs for the third wicket stand but they finally could only manage 317 for 7 at the end of the stipulated 50 overs.

