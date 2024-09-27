Oz all-rounder Mitchell Marsh calls India ’keeper-batter Rishabh a ripping bloke while pointing to his incredible comeback; southpaw Travis Head says it will be very enjoyable to play with him

Rishabh Pant pulls one during India’s first Test win over B’desh in Chennai last week. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article "He’s a ripping bloke. I wish he was Australian": Mitchell Marsh on Rishabh Pant x 00:00

Rishabh Pant’s stirring comeback to cricket has moved Mitchell Marsh so much that the all-rounder termed him a “ripping bloke” whom he wished to have played for Australia.

After returning to international cricket earlier this year through white ball formats, Pant underlined his long-term readiness for red-ball cricket with a hundred against Bangladesh in the recent first Test at Chennai.

Talking about Pant’s comeback from that horrific car accident in 2022, Marsh was in awe of the Indian wicketkeeper batter’s positiveness, competitiveness and hunger to win.

Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head

“He’s a ripping bloke. I wish he was Australian. He’s obviously been through a lot over the last few years, and it’s been a hell of a comeback,” he told Star Sports.

“He’s a positive guy, still really young, and he loves winning. He’s highly competitive for someone who has the persona of being relaxed and always laughing and smiling. He’s got that big smile,” Marsh added.

Pant is expected to be an integral part of the Indian batting line-up during the upcoming five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series starting in Perth from November 22.

The left-hander was superb in the previous two Test series against the Aussies, gathering 624 runs in 12 innings at an average of 62.40, including a century and two half-tons. He has a top score of an unbeaten 159 against the team from Down Under.

Meanwhile, Australian opener Travis Head also spoke highly of Pant’s abilities.

“The Indian cricketer I believe is most Australian would be Rishabh Pant. I think the way he goes about his aggressive nature and his work ethic would make him very enjoyable to play with,” he reckoned.

