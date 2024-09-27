"The match against India in Kanpur could be my last": Shakib Al Hasan on retirement

Initially, the media conference went along predicted lines with the Indian media sticking to questions related to the second Test in Kanpur

B’desh Shakib Al Hasan addresses a press conference in Kanpur. Pic/PTI

When the media learnt that it was Shakib Al Hasan who would arrive for the pre-match interaction on the eve of the second Test match, the excitement was quite palpable because, after the fall of the Awami League government in Bangladesh, the effervescent all-rounder has been in the eye of a political storm.

Shakib was named as an accused in a murder case back home during the political unrest that led to the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Shakib was a Member of Parliament from her party.

Initially, the media conference went along predicted lines with the Indian media sticking to questions related to the second Test in Kanpur. But once the Bangladesh journalists took over, things took a dramatic turn. It led to Shakib saying that he had informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), that he would like to play his farewell Test in front of his home crowd (in Mirpur) when New Zealand play a two-match Test series from October 21. However, with murder and corruption charges against him by the new regime and many supporters of the new government braying for his arrest, Shakib has sought security from the BCB and also a guarantee to leave the country at the conclusion of the Test series with New Zealand. Shakib is married to an American citizen and as a result has a Permanent Resident (PR) status in the USA.

Needs security, guarantee

“I have expressed to BCB my desire to play my final Test [for Bangladesh] in Mirpur [against New Zealand in October]. I have requested the BCB to ensure my security and guarantee my exit from the country after the series. Hopefully, BCB will organise everything so that I can play my farewell Test next month.”

However, if Shakib does not feel secure enough to return to his country, the Kanpur Test match could well be his last game for Bangladesh. “If that won’t happen, the match against India in Kanpur could be my last in Test cricket,” said Shakib. He added: “I have already played my last T20 match for Bangladesh [during the recent T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies] and BCB should look for new blood ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup.”

Shakib said that he plans to bid farewell to international cricket after the Champions Trophy (scheduled to be held in Pakistan in March 2025). But with so much political uncertainty in Bangladesh and serious charges against him, it is difficult to foresee how BCB can ensure his security and also guarantee that he leaves the country finally and joins his wife in the US.

Ball in BCB’s court now

It’s obvious if BCB do not agree to his requests, he could depart for the US from India itself after the Kanpur Test match, which could well be his swansong game for his country whom he has served so well over 15 years to become a top-notch all-rounder.