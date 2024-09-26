"Bangladesh will give Shakib Al Hasan enough time to decide on his retirement": Abdur Razzak

Ahead of the second Test match against India, Abdur Razzak hoped to put on a better show in Kanpur from September 27. Recalling his team's historic win against Pakistan recently, Razzak hoped that his side will be able to draw some inspiration from that series

Abdur Razzak. Pic/AFP

Former Bangladesh player and current selector Abdur Razzak said that the selection committee will give Shakib Al Hasan enough time to decide when he wants to retire from international cricket. Shakib aged 37 goes down as one of the greatest all-rounders to come out of Bangladesh. He seemed to struggle with form and fitness during the first Test match against India.

"Someone is waiting to take his place. Definitely, there are some players, but I would say that it is Shakib's call", Razzak told PTI in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the Legends League Cricket here. "Whenever he feels he (has played) enough, we will welcome him. (But there is) nothing much to say (right now), because a player like him, he was (in the) last 15 years (the) No. 1 all-rounder in the world, so I can't say that he is not good anymore so we don't want him," he said.

"We always want him, but at the same time, you have to leave at some stage. So, we are waiting for Shakib's decision (and) I am sure he will take the right decision," Razzak added.

Abdur Razzak represented Bangladesh in 13 Tests, 153 ODIs and 34 T20Is. He said that there won't be an instant solution to fill the void which will be created after the exit of Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim.

"Shakib (and) Mushfiq, you can't get players like them instantly. As soon as they leave cricket, you can't get them (replaced) because Shakib took 20 years to reach his place, Mushfiq took similar (number of years)," he said. "It is very difficult to get similar player instantly, but there are some youngsters, they can do well... like Litton Das can do well, (Najmul Hossain) Shanto is there, and there are so many U-19 boys, they are knocking at the door. "We are also really excited to see them, there are some good and capable players, but it is very difficult instantly to like replace the two," he said.

"We need to give some young players a bit more time and hope they will cope up very soon," he added.

The Bangladesh selector also warned about the threat posed by the proliferation of shorter format leagues, which have grabbed the attention of the younger generation in his country.

"It is happening all over the world, I know it is not a good thing, because if you find some Test players, they need to be calm, but most of the young boys are like really crazy about T20," he said. "Because whenever they turn on the TV, there is some T20 game (going on) and most of the games are so exciting and competitive. "It is very important (and) we need to work on that, we need to encourage some young players to play with the red ball, and if we can manage to make them play all three formats, that would be a great thing for us," he said.

Ahead of the second Test match against India, Abdur Razzak hoped to put on a better show in Kanpur from September 27.

"We didn't play that well against India. But you know, India, in my opinion, is the No 1 Test team at the moment. They have the bowling strength, batting strength and fielding as well," he said.

Recalling his team's historic win against Pakistan recently, Razzak hoped that his side will be able to draw some inspiration from that series. "(If) we could play a bit more like that, what we have done... we are not looking back, that is past, that is gone, we are looking forward to the next Test match and I would say that (the) Pakistan win will change our cricket, definitely," he said.

Razzak said the focus of the Bangladesh team is to do well in the next two ICC events the Champions Trophy next year and the T20 World Cup in 2026. "Every team has that target to play well in ICC tournament. Bangladesh also has that plan. We are now focusing on the 2026 T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy next year in February," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)