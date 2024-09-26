"He had supported me a lot": Mohammad Azharuddin on Bishan Singh Bedi

"The function was in his loving memory, and his memories are like when I became captain of the team; at that time he was the coach of the team. At that time it was a very good opportunity to learn from him. He had supported me a lot during that time and he was a very entertaining person. I am really happy to be at this event," Mohammad Azharuddin

Mohammad Azharuddin. Pic/Suresh Karkera

On the birth anniversary of legendary Bishan Singh Bedi, former Team India captain Mohammad Azharuddin opened up about his relationship with the late bowler.

Bedi passed away on October 23, 2023, at the age of 77. He represented India in 67 Test matches and 10 ODIs and had a tally of 273 wickets.

"The function was in his loving memory, and his memories are like when I became the captain of the team; at that time he was the coach of the team. At that time it was a very good opportunity to learn from him. He had supported me a lot during that time and he was a very entertaining person. I am really happy to be at this event," Mohammad Azharuddin said while speaking to the reporters.

Former star Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh said that he used to take advice from Bishan Singh Bedi when he started bowling.

"I have a lot of fond memories. I've been talking about bowling to him since I started bowling because he was the one who recommended bowling left spitting inviting with art talent. So I think guidance left hand spiky," Yuvraj said.

Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal said Bish Singh Bedi was a wonderful person and he has done a lot for cricket.

"I wish Bishan Singh Bedi on his birthday. He will remain with us all the time. He was such a wonderful person and has done a lot for cricket and especially for the North side," Madan Lal said.

Renowned for his profound understanding of the game, Bedi's elegant and rhythmic bowling action, coupled with his ability to generate prodigious spin, and his discipline with the ball earned him tremendous success.

Bedi also captained India in 22 Tests out of which three victories came on foreign soil. He also played India's first-ever ODI against East Africa in 1975 where he bowled 12 overs, eight maidens, gave away six runs and picked one wicket. Bedi is widely considered the game's greatest left-arm spinner.

The time when he retired, Bishan Singh Bedi held the record of India's highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. After retiring from the international circuit, he served as the manager and a national selector. He was later honoured with Padma Shri IN 1970 and BCCI's CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement award in 2004.

(With ANI Inputs)