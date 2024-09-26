"Joe Root is just sort of living in the moment": Ian Bell

Root went past Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara recently to move to the sixth spot in the list of highest run-getters in the longest format

Joe Root and Ian Bell

Joe Root will go down as England’s greatest batter in Tests even if he is not able to break Sachin Tendulkar’s gargantuan record of 15,921 runs, reckons his former teammate Ian Bell.

Root went past Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara recently to move to the sixth spot in the list of highest run-getters in the longest format.

“He’s [Root] played incredibly well in the last 12 months. I don’t think he’s overthinking too much what’s ahead. He’s just sort of living in the moment as we are,” Bell said.

“To think that he can even get close to someone like Sachin, a real great of the game, someone that we’ve all admired growing up, as a hero to not just people and fans in India, but around the world.

“To think that Joe could get close is an amazing achievement on his behalf. He’ll go down as England’s greatest batsman. There’s no doubt whether he does get to Sachin or not,” said the 42-year-old who played as many as 118 Tests for England. With 12,402 runs, the 33-year-old Root is 3,519 runs away from breaking Tendulkar’s record.

