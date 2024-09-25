Man Utd’s Ten Hag warns of more injuries due to congested calendar

Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Man Utds Ten Hag warns of more injuries due to congested calendar

Updated on: 25 September,2024 08:39 AM IST  |  Manchester
Agencies |

“There are too many games. It’s clear. Too many competitions. The top players are overloaded. It may be good for commercials, but it’s not good for football”

Erik ten Hag. Pic/AFP

Man United manager Erik ten Hag has warned of more injuries to top players due to a packed schedule. Man City midfielder Rodri limped out of Sunday’s Arsenal tie with a knee injury. 


Kevin De Bruyne and Martin Odegaard have been injured too. Speaking ahead of Utd’s Europa League tie v FC Twente, Ten Hag said: “There are too many games. It’s clear. Too many competitions. The top players are overloaded. It may be good for commercials, but it’s not good for football.”


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


