Barca bag 6th consecutive win but Ter Stegen suffers injury

Barca bag 6th consecutive win but Ter Stegen suffers injury

Updated on: 24 September,2024 07:53 AM IST  |  Madrid
AP , PTI |

“This injury makes us sad. The injury will be huge but we have to wait for more information,” Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Barcelona extended their perfect start to the Spanish league season but lost goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen with a serious knee injury.


Also Read: ‘Silly’ swearing row may hasten F1 exit, says Max



Barcelona routed Villarreal 5-1 on Sunday night to pick up their sixth straight victory in the competition, but saw captain Ter Stegen leave the match on a stretcher just before half-time after his right knee buckled when he fell awkwardly after going up for a ball crossed into the area.


Barcelona president Joan Laporta said the injury appeared to be a torn ligament but more tests would be conducted. Local media reports said Ter Stegen went from the stadium to the hospital in an ambulance, and left in a wheelchair. “This injury makes us sad. The injury will be huge but we have to wait for more information,” Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said. 

