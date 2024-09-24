Barca bag 6th consecutive win but Ter Stegen suffers injury

“This injury makes us sad. The injury will be huge but we have to wait for more information,” Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Barcelona extended their perfect start to the Spanish league season but lost goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen with a serious knee injury.

Barcelona routed Villarreal 5-1 on Sunday night to pick up their sixth straight victory in the competition, but saw captain Ter Stegen leave the match on a stretcher just before half-time after his right knee buckled when he fell awkwardly after going up for a ball crossed into the area.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said the injury appeared to be a torn ligament but more tests would be conducted. Local media reports said Ter Stegen went from the stadium to the hospital in an ambulance, and left in a wheelchair. “This injury makes us sad. The injury will be huge but we have to wait for more information,” Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said.

