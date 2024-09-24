‘Silly’ swearing row may hasten F1 exit, says Max

“I am at the stage of my career where you don’t want to be dealing with this all the time. It’s really tiring,” he told the BBC. “For me, that is not a way of continuing in the sport, that’s for sure”

World champion Max Verstappen on Sunday described his punishment for swearing as “silly” and threatened the row could hasten his exit from Formula One.

The Dutchman finished second to Lando Norris at the Singapore Grand Prix but the saga continued to dominate fallout in the paddock. “These kinds of things definitely decide my future as well, when you can’t be yourself or you have to deal with these kinds of silly things,” the 26-year-old said. The Red Bull driver was sanctioned by the FIA after using the F-word in Thursday’s drivers’ press conference.

