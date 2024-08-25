Breaking News
McLaren’s Lando Norris takes pole at Dutch GP

Updated on: 25 August,2024 07:47 AM IST  |  Zandvoort (Netherlands)
AFP |

Top

The British driver registered the fastest lap in one minute 9.673 seconds ahead of Verstappen’s Red Bull who clocked 1min 10.029sec in windy and damp conditions on the Zandvoort circuit

Lando Norris

McLaren driver Lando Norris on Saturday claimed pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix, pipping local favourite Max Verstappen into second in a thrilling qualifying session. 


Also Read: "I dedicated my personal life to sports": para-badminton player Suhas LY



The British driver registered the fastest lap in one minute 9.673 seconds ahead of Verstappen’s Red Bull who clocked 1min 10.029sec in windy and damp conditions on the Zandvoort circuit. 


Norris’s McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri will start in third place on the grid on Sunday, ahead of George Russell from Mercedes in fourth. “We lacked a bit of pace. I’m still happy to be on the front row. It’s tricky out there with the wind,” said Verstappen.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

