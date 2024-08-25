McLaren’s Lando Norris takes pole at Dutch GP

The British driver registered the fastest lap in one minute 9.673 seconds ahead of Verstappen’s Red Bull who clocked 1min 10.029sec in windy and damp conditions on the Zandvoort circuit

McLaren driver Lando Norris on Saturday claimed pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix, pipping local favourite Max Verstappen into second in a thrilling qualifying session.

The British driver registered the fastest lap in one minute 9.673 seconds ahead of Verstappen’s Red Bull who clocked 1min 10.029sec in windy and damp conditions on the Zandvoort circuit.

Norris’s McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri will start in third place on the grid on Sunday, ahead of George Russell from Mercedes in fourth. “We lacked a bit of pace. I’m still happy to be on the front row. It’s tricky out there with the wind,” said Verstappen.

