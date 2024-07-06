The two Britons were given a wild ovation by the crowd who saw a third Briton Lando Norris of McLaren take third to deliver the first one-two-three by British drivers at their home race. It was the first British triple top in qualifying at any race since the 1968 South African Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton (left), George Russell of Mercedes and McLaren’s Lando Norris (right) after qualifying in Northampton on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Russell starts at pole as Mercedes claim front row x 00:00

George Russell beat Lewis Hamilton to secure pole as their Mercedes team reeled off a front row lockout in Saturday’s tense qualifying session for Sunday’s British Grand Prix.

The two Britons were given a wild ovation by the crowd who saw a third Briton Lando Norris of McLaren take third to deliver the first one-two-three by British drivers at their home race. It was the first British triple top in qualifying at any race since the 1968 South African Grand Prix.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Harmanpreet & Co look to bounce back in must-win T20I against SA

Russell grabbed pole in one minute and 25.819 seconds to beat seven-time champion Hamilton by 0.171 seconds in the final minute as the track improved, the trio leaving series leader and three-time champion Max Verstappen to qualify fourth in his slightly damaged Red Bull.

Norris admitted that he had made a mistake on his final lap, which led to him aborting it. Russell said that it was down to the Silverstone fans who had braved miserable weather to see a British triumph. “What a crowd and what energy!” he said over the team radio.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever