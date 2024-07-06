Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Enforce 2016 Hawkers Policy’, demands union
Maharashtra: Ratnagiri to get India’s first maritime university spread across 50 acres of land
Maharashtra: Panchavati Express’s coaches detach in Kasara
Mumbai: BMC might trim water supply to shops, offices
Thane: Five kids rescued from Mumbra hill in late-night rescue op
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Harmanpreet Co look to bounce back in must win T20I against SA

Harmanpreet & Co look to bounce back in must-win T20I against SA

Updated on: 07 July,2024 07:51 AM IST  |  Chennai
PTI |

Top

As per the BCCI’s statement, Richa had “neck pain and dizziness” following a failed catch attempt, with the ball hitting her face. Her face too seemingly hit the ground

Harmanpreet & Co look to bounce back in must-win T20I against SA

Harmanpreet Kaur

Listen to this article
Harmanpreet & Co look to bounce back in must-win T20I against SA
x
00:00

A 12-run defeat in the first game putting them on the backfoot, India women’s team would to look to dish out an improved batting and fielding performance in the second T20I and bounce back in the three-match series against South Africa here on Sunday.


Dropped catches and batters’ lack of intent in the middle overs had cost Harmanpreet Kaur-led India dear in the opening match on Friday, as they could only score 177-4 in 20 overs after South Africa had posted 189-4, thanks to Tazmin Brits (81) and Marizanne Kapp (57).


It was South Africa’s first win in the ongoing tour. They had earlier suffered a 0-3 whitewash in the ODI series followed by a 10-wicket loss in the one-off Test in the tour spanning close to a month now.


Also Read: Dravid deserves highest accolade

Both the camps have concerns to deal with following Friday’s match. India’s Richa Ghosh and South Africa’s Brits had gone off the field with concussion and cramps respectively.

As per the BCCI’s statement, Richa had “neck pain and dizziness” following a failed catch attempt, with the ball hitting her face. Her face too seemingly hit the ground.

“She has been sent for further scans & the BCCI Medical Team is monitoring her progress,” read the BCCI’s statement.

As for Brits, she had to be stretchered out of the field with a severe contusion on her right lower leg. However, she did come for the post-match press conference and affirmed that she would be good to go in the upcoming games.

India spinner Radha Yadav admitted that the bowling unit made some errors during their 12-run loss. “It was important to know which length and pace to bowl at on this wicket. We did make some errors as a bowling unit; maybe gave away 10-15 extra runs,” said Radha.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

harmanpreet kaur t20 cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK