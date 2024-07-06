Harmanpreet & Co look to bounce back in must-win T20I against SA

As per the BCCI’s statement, Richa had “neck pain and dizziness” following a failed catch attempt, with the ball hitting her face. Her face too seemingly hit the ground

Harmanpreet Kaur

A 12-run defeat in the first game putting them on the backfoot, India women’s team would to look to dish out an improved batting and fielding performance in the second T20I and bounce back in the three-match series against South Africa here on Sunday.

Dropped catches and batters’ lack of intent in the middle overs had cost Harmanpreet Kaur-led India dear in the opening match on Friday, as they could only score 177-4 in 20 overs after South Africa had posted 189-4, thanks to Tazmin Brits (81) and Marizanne Kapp (57).

It was South Africa’s first win in the ongoing tour. They had earlier suffered a 0-3 whitewash in the ODI series followed by a 10-wicket loss in the one-off Test in the tour spanning close to a month now.

Both the camps have concerns to deal with following Friday’s match. India’s Richa Ghosh and South Africa’s Brits had gone off the field with concussion and cramps respectively.

As per the BCCI’s statement, Richa had “neck pain and dizziness” following a failed catch attempt, with the ball hitting her face. Her face too seemingly hit the ground.

“She has been sent for further scans & the BCCI Medical Team is monitoring her progress,” read the BCCI’s statement.

As for Brits, she had to be stretchered out of the field with a severe contusion on her right lower leg. However, she did come for the post-match press conference and affirmed that she would be good to go in the upcoming games.

India spinner Radha Yadav admitted that the bowling unit made some errors during their 12-run loss. “It was important to know which length and pace to bowl at on this wicket. We did make some errors as a bowling unit; maybe gave away 10-15 extra runs,” said Radha.

