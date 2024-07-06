Brits, Kapp score fifties to propel SA to 189-4 vs India

Breaking News
Updated on: 06 July,2024 06:39 AM IST  |  Chennai
The 189 that they made in this innings is their highest total in T20Is against India. At the time of going to press, India were 65-1 in 6.4 overs

Marizanne Kapp and Tazmin Brits during their 96-run stand. PIC/PTI

Fine half-centuries from Tazmin Brits (81) and Marizanne Kapp (57) helped South Africa post a competitive 189 for four against India in the first T20I of the three-match series here on Friday.


SA openers Brits, whose innings came off 56 balls with 10 fours and three sixes, and skipper Laura Wolvaardt (33) were off to a watchful start, managing 50 in 43 balls, but that gave the visitors a good launching pad to reach a healthy total.


The 189 that they made in this innings is their highest total in T20Is against India. At the time of going to press, India were 65-1 in 6.4 overs.


Earlier, after the opening wicket partnership was broken by Radha Yadav (2-40), who knocked over Wolvaardt in the eighth over, the Indians failed to latch on to a couple of chances. Smriti Mandhana and wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh dropped Kapp and Brits, respectively.

