It would be apt if the Government of India honours him with the Bharat Ratna, for that’s what he has truly been—great player and captain of the country with famous away series wins in the West Indies and England

Coach Rahul Dravid after India’s T20 World Cup win recently. Pic/Getty Images

What a marvellous welcome and reception the Indian team got when they returned to India after winning the ICC Men’s World T20 Cup. It was emotional and touching as the fans showed their joy at what their heroes had done. Similar scenes had been witnessed after that unforgettable six by Mahendra Singh Dhoni to clinch the 50 overs World Cup in 2011. June certainly seems a lucky month for India as far as white-ball cricket is concerned, for they won the World Cup on June 25, 1983, the Champions Trophy on June 23, 2013 and now the Men’s T20 World Cup on June 29.

People’s captain

Rohit Sharma joins those other two cricketing giants, Kapil Dev and Dhoni in captaining India to a World Cup trophy. Like the duo were, Rohit is also a people’s captain. Well liked, not only by his team members, but by the entire Indian cricketing community. The cricket fans also love his laconic style of leadership and tactically, he is as good as the sharpest in the game. Some of his moves can surprise you and make you scratch your head as to the reason, but the end result is more often than not exactly what the team needed at that moment.

He led from the front, showing a complete disregard for personal milestones and instead looked to get the team off to a flying start every time. India are blessed to have him as their captain.

While the players naturally took all the limelight as they should, there was the support staff led by the one and only Rahul Dravid who also had a massive role to play in the victory. What a terrific combo the two Rs made. Totally team-oriented, completely selfless, and prepared to do anything and everything for Team India. During the time he was playing, Dravid did anything that was asked of him. When an Indian wicket fell around the dying minutes of the day’s play, he would walk out to bat. Not for him a night watchman for the simple reason that if he, as a top-order batter, couldn’t play those last few minutes of the day, how can one expect a lower-order batter to do so? When asked to keep wickets, he would do so because that helped the team think-tank pick an extra batter or bowler according to the pitch and the opposition. That’s the team-oriented attitude that he inculcated in the team and if that continues, then the Indian team will win many more trophies and series. His calmness also would have rubbed off on the team as could be seen in the way they kept their nerve in the close games against Pakistan and the final when South Africa looked like they were running away with the game. He has left on a high with the gratitude of a cricket-crazy nation.

A talent groomer

It would be apt if the Government of India honours him with the Bharat Ratna, for that’s what he has truly been. Great player and captain of the country with famous away series wins in the West Indies when wins there really meant something and also win in England being only among the three Indian captains to have won a Test match series there, a wonderful talent groomer in his earlier role of the chairman of the National Cricket Academy and then as coach of the senior team.

Earlier in the year, the Bharat Ratna was given to some leaders who had done yeoman service to society. Even their most ardent supporters will agree that the influence they wielded was mostly restricted to their party and to the part of the country where they came from. Dravid’s achievements have given joy across all party lines and across caste, creed, communities and brought untold happiness to the whole country. Surely, that deserves the highest accolade the country can give.

C’mon everybody, please join me in asking the Government to recognise one of the greatest sons of India. Bharat Ratna, Rahul Sharad Dravid. Sounds terrific, doesn’t it?

