India’s star batter Virat Kohli hails ‘phenomenal job’ done by Mumbai cops to manage crowd at T20 World Cup victory parade; Jadeja calls them true heroes

Mumbai police personnel create human barrier around Team India’s T20 World Cup victory parade bus on Thursday. Pic/Rane Ashish

Listen to this article Team India victory parade: Policed to perfection x 00:00

Floored by the grand reception and also the comprehensive police presence that ensured an orderly conduct of proceedings for most part, star India Virat Kohli on Friday thanked the Mumbai Police for doing a “phenomenal job” in crowd control during the victory parade of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team here.

The side returned to a euphoric reception on Thursday after a 16-hour non-stop flight from Barbados. They were hosted for breakfast by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi before heading to Mumbai for the victory parade which was attended by lakhs of fans.

Felicitation at Wankhede

It culminated into a felicitation ceremony at the iconic Wankhede stadium where the players danced and took a victory lap after sharing their thoughts on the triumph that ended a trophy drought of 11 years.



Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde felicitates Rohit Sharma at Vidhan Bhavan yesterday. PIC/PTI

“Deep respect and heartfelt thanks to all the officers and staff of @MumbaiPolice & @CPMumbaiPolice for doing a phenomenal job during Team India’s Victory Parade. Your dedication and service is highly appreciated. Jai Hind,” Kohli posted on X.

Kohli had announced T20 international retirement at the end of the final. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also posted a similar note of thanks for the police force that was deployed to manage the sea of humanity that descended on Marine Drive to greet the players and be a part of the celebrations.

“Big thank you to Mumbai police. You did a fantastic job last night #realhero,” he said. India captain Rohit Sharma, who also announced his T20 international retirement at the end of the World Cup, was welcomed enthusiastically by his neighbours and friends at his Mumbai house.

Fans at Rohit’s house

Fans also thronged the complex to catch a glimpse of him and he duly obliged amid heavy police presence, waving and smiling at them. “...this is for you,” read his post, prefixed with the emoji of the national flag, on X. Senior off-spinner R Ashwin, who was not a part of the squad in the Americas, said he felt overwhelmed while watching the celebrations.



Ravindra Jadeja

“Watching all the videos and pictures from the celebrations yesterday in Mumbai just fills my heart. This nation has given and continues to give so much to the sport. “Once again so proud of the champions,” he said. At least 11 persons were rushed to hospitals for sustaining minor injuries or feeling dizzy during the massive fan gathering.

