Rohit Sharma and 3 players felicitated in Vidhan Bhavan for T20 World Cup win

Indian Cricket Team feted at Vidhan Bhavan. Pic/Sameer Abdedi

Four Mumbai-based cricketers who were a part of the winning Indian Cricket team in T20 World Cup, were felicitated by the Maharashtra government in the Vidhan Bhavan complex on Friday evening, a day after the victorious squad was accorded a grand welcome in the city, reported PTI.

It was the first such felicitation function for cricketers organised in the state legislature complex in south Mumbai where along with Rohit Sharma, batters Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal and all-rounder Shivam Dubey were honoured.

CM Eknath Shinde felicitated the four cricketers from Mumbai in the presence of his deputies Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis, reported PTI.

Speaking on the occasion, Pawar said, "Rohit Sharma has made it clear that he would no longer play T20 internationals. But whenever we will watch a T20 match, we will always remember you and your team's achievements."

Fadnavis reportedly praised Sharma, saying his name is now etched in cricket history forever.

"Rohit gave us good and bad news on the same day. He won the T20 World Cup but also announced his retirement from T20 international format. His name is permanently etched in the history of Indian cricket," said Fadnavis.

As per the PTI report, the deputy CM, who handles the home portfolio, praised the city police for their efficient crowd management when thousands of cricket fans gathered in south Mumbai to greet Team India during their victory parade.

"We were seriously concerned when lakhs of people gathered in Mumbai on Thursday evening (to watch the victory parade). Thanks Rohit for appreciating the efforts of the Mumbai police who handled the crowd efficiently and everyone went home safely," Fadnavis said, reported PTI.

Responding to the felicitation, Sharma reportedly said the victory against South Africa in the final match at Bridgetown, Barbados, was a team effort.

"CM Eknath Shinde told me that such an event has never been organised in the Vidhan Bhavan complex. It was a dream come true to bring a cricket World Cup to India after 13 years of wait. It was a team effort," said Sharma.

Sharma jokingly said, "It was a solid team effort. Surya just told everyone that the ball landed in his hand luckily. Had it not landed, I would have made him sat in the next match."

The skipper reportedly thanked the Mumbai police for efficiently handling the crowd that gathered on the iconic Marine Drive for the open bus victory parade.

Suryakumar Yadav, who took the match winning catch said, "I am very happy to meet you all. I can never forget the kind of support we all received yesterday and today here at Vidhan Bhavan."

Dubey remarked the rousing welcome accorded to Team India was overwhelming. "I am proud that I am living in Maharashtra. We are overwhelmed by the welcome," said Dubey.

Neelam Gorhe, the Deputy Chairperson of Legislative Council said, "Probably for the first time, cricketers are being felicitated in the premises of Vidhan Bhavan," reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)