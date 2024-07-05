CM Shinde in his speech expressed his delight over the team's victory against arch-rivals Pakistan in the World Cup

Team India captain Rohit Sharma along with other players visited the Maharashtra legislature on Friday. Pic/Sameer Abedi

Maharashtra CM Shinde announces Rs 11 crore reward for T20 World Cup-winning Indian team

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday announced a cash reward of Rs 11 crore for the Indian cricket team which won the T20 World Cup, reported the PTI.

The announcement was made in the central hall of the Vidhan Bhavan (state legislature complex) here where four Mumbai players from the team -- captain Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dubey -- were felicitated, as per the PTI.

CM Shinde in his speech expressed his delight over the team's victory against arch-rivals Pakistan in the World Cup.

He specifically praised Suryakumar Yadav's remarkable catch in the final match against South Africa.

CM Shinde also noted the contribution of support team members Paras Mhambre and Arun Kanade by felicitating them.

The chief minister also commended Mumbai Police for their effective crowd management during the team's victory parade in south Mumbai on Thursday, according to the PTI.

Meanwhile, four cricketers who were part of India's T20 World Cup winning team, including skipper Rohit Sharma, were felicitated on Friday evening by the Maharashtra government in the Vidhan Bhavan complex in Mumbai, a day after the victorious squad was accorded a grand welcome in the metropolis, reported the PTI.

Besides Sharma, batters Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal and all-rounder Shivam Dubey were honoured in what was the first such felicitation function for cricketers organised in the state legislature complex in south Mumbai.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde felicitated the four cricketers from Mumbai in the presence of his deputies Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajit Pawar said, "Rohit Sharma has made it clear that he would no longer play T20 internationals. But whenever we will watch a T20 match, we will always remember you and your team's achievements."

Devendra Fadnavis praised Rohit Sharma, saying his name is now etched in cricket history forever.

"Rohit gave us good and bad news on the same day. He won the T20 World Cup but also announced his retirement from T20 international format. His name is permanently etched in the history of Indian cricket," said Devendra Fadnavis.

Responding to the felicitation, Rohit Sharma said the victory against South Africa in the final match at Bridgetown, Barbados, was a team effort.

"CM Eknath Shinde told me that such an event has never been organised in the Vidhan Bhavan complex. It was a dream come true to bring a cricket World Cup to India after 13 years of wait. It was a team effort," said the 37-year-old batting star.

"It was a solid team effort. Surya just told everyone that the ball landed in his hand luckily. Had it not landed, I would have made him sat in the next match," he said jokingly.

The skipper thanked the Mumbai Police for efficiently handling the crowd that gathered on the iconic Marine Drive for the open bus victory parade.

Yadav, who took a match-turning catch in the final, said, "I am very happy to meet you all. I can never forget the kind of support we all received yesterday and today here at Vidhan Bhavan."

Dubey remarked the rousing welcome accorded to Team India was overwhelming. "I am proud that I am living in Maharashtra. We are overwhelmed by the welcome," said Dubey.

Deputy Chairperson of Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe said, "Probably for the first time, cricketers are being felicitated in the premises of Vidhan Bhavan."

(with PTI inputs)