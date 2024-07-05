Maharashtra CM Shinde felicitates Rohit Sharma, 3 other members of Team India

At an event at the Varsha bungalow, Shinde honoured team captain Rohit Sharma and three other members of the team, including Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube and Suryakumar Yadav

Screengrab of CM Eknath Shinde with Captain Rohit Sharma at Varsha Bunglow. Pic/X

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde felicitated members of India's T20 World Cup-winning team on Friday at his official residence in South Mumbai, reported PTI.

At an event at the Varsha bungalow, CM Shinde honoured team captain Rohit Sharma and three other members of the team, including Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube and Suryakumar Yadav.

As per the agency report, CM Shinde lauded Yadav for his incredible match-defining catch in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa.

Reportedly, the four Mumbai players from the victorious T20 World Cup cricket team will be felicitated in the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan complex in Mumbai later in the day.

The T20 World Cup-winning Team India returned home to a euphoric reception on Thursday morning, after winning the title in Barbados.

Hundreds of fans were seen holding the national flag and cheering for their favourite players at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

They spent close to two hours at the residence of the Prime Minister before heading back to the hotel.

The players reportedly flew to Mumbai at 2pm to participate in an open bus victory parade starting at 5pm followed by a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium.

The fans in Mumbai were eagerly awaiting the arrival of their heroes.

At least 11 people were rushed to hospitals for minor injuries or feeling dizzy after a massive crowd gathered along the route of the Indian cricket team's victory parade in Mumbai, reported PTI, citing an official.

As per the report, nine were admitted to the state-run GT Hospital for suffering injuries or complaining of breathing difficulties due to excessive crowding. Their condition is now stable, said the dean of the JJ Group of Hospitals, reported PTI.

A large number of police personnel were deployed and elaborate security arrangements were made between Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium during the victory parade to manage the excessive crowd.

A similar road show was held in Mumbai 17 years ago when Mahendra Singh Dhoni's team defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of the inaugural 2007 World T20 in South Africa.

(With inputs from PTI)