In the previous T20 World Cup 2024, Virat Kohli struggled to score runs, but later he showcased his skills with the willow when the team needed it the most. In the finals of the T20 World Cup 2024, Kohli played a knock of 76 runs against South Africa

Virat Kohli with PM Modi (Pic: Instagram/@virat.kohli)

Listen to this article T20 World Cup 2024 | "A great honour": Virat Kohli shares a post after the meeting with PM Modi x 00:00

Team India stalwart batsman Virat Kohli on Thursday expressed his views after he and his fellow teammates met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

PM Modi met the T20 World Cup 2024-winning Team India over breakfast at his residence.

Following the meeting, Virat took to Instagram and expressed his gratitude for the invitation to the Prime Minister's residence.

"What a great honour meeting our honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji today @narendramodi Thank you sir for inviting us to the prime minister's residence," he wrote. Taking to Instagram:

After just 75 runs in the first seven innings of the competition, he stepped up when it mattered the most. His 76 runs in the final came off 59 balls at a strike rate of 128.81 and included 6 fours and 2 sixes.

The batter ended the T20 World Cup with 151 runs in eight innings at an average of 18.87 and a strike rate of 112.68 with one fifty. He also announced his retirement from T20 Internationals.

In 35 T20 World Cup matches, the right-hander has scored 1,292 runs with an average of 58.72 and a strike rate of 128.81. He has 15 half-centuries with a best score of unbeaten 89 runs. He is the highest run-scorer in the history of the T20 World Cups.

In 125 T20I matches, Virat Kohli scored 4,188 runs at an average of 48.69 and a strike rate of 137.04. He scored a century and 38 fifties and a best score of 122*. He ends the format as the second-highest run-getter of all time.

After the conclusion of the meet-up with the PM, Team India departed to Delhi's airport to catch a flight to Mumbai. Later, a victory parade will be organized at the Marine Drive in Mumbai.

Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik told ANI that India captain Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dubey and Yashasvi Jaiswal will meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday at the Assembly. All of them are Mumbai players.

"Today's program in Mumbai has been organised by BCCI. Team India players from Mumbai including Captain Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dubey and Yashasvi Jaiswal will come to the Maharashtra Assembly tomorrow to meet CM Eknath Shinde. Being a member of MCA, I invited the players and they have accepted my invitation," Sarnaik said.

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Secretary Ajinkya Naik has said that there will be free entry for the public for the victory parade celebrating the India team's T20 World Cup 2024 win.

Earlier today, the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team touched down in the national capital to a warm welcome from fans who waited eagerly to catch a glimpse of their favourite heroes and the trophy.

During their meeting with the Prime Minister, the 'Men in Blue' wore a special jersey sporting two stars over the BCCI's emblem. The stars represented the two T20 World Cup wins. The word 'CHAMPIONS' was written on the jersey in bold letters.

The squad members, support staff, their families and media were stuck in Barbados, which was hit by Hurricane Beryl.

The flight was organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah and departed on July 2 before arriving in Delhi at around 6 am on Thursday morning. Board officials and members of the media contingent were also on the flight.

From the airport, Team India reached the ITC Maurya hotel, where they stayed before their meeting with PM Modi.

A special cake featuring the T20 World Cup trophy was cut at the hotel to celebrate the win. Rohit, Virat, Dravid and all-rounder Hardik Pandya were among the stars who took part in the cake-cutting. The cake featured the trophy and some pictures of Indian stars.

Much like other teams do after winning titles, the Rohit-led side will have an open-top bus ride in Mumbai at Marine Drive and the iconic Wankhede Stadium from 5 pm.

India ended a 13-year ICC World Cup trophy drought with victory in the final, defeating South Africa by seven runs on Saturday. Virat Kohli's 76 helped India reach 176/7 while Hardik Pandya (3/20) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) helped India restrict Proteas to 169/8 despite Heinrich Klaasen's 52 in just 27 balls. Bumrah, who got 15 scalps throughout the tournament at a stunning economy rate of 4.17, got the 'Player of the Tournament' honours.

(With ANI Inputs)