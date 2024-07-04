The Indian team won the title for the second time after defeating South Africa by seven runs in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2024. Later, Virat Kohli announced his retirement from the T20I format. Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra took to her official Instagram account to share pictures

Virat Kohli with his family (Pic: Instagram/bhawna_kohli_dhingra)

Listen to this article Virat Kohli celebrates T20 WC success with family after reaching Delhi x 00:00

Team India's stalwart batsman Virat Kohli celebrated the success of the T20 World Cup 2024 with his family after reaching Delhi.

The Indian team won the title for the second time after defeating South Africa by seven runs in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2024. Later, Virat Kohli announced his retirement from the T20I format.

After struggling to score runs in the previous matches of the T20 World Cup 2024, Kohli played a knock of 76 runs off just 59 deliveries. His gritty knock was laced with 6 fours and 2 sixes.

His runs came at a strike rate of 128.81. Kohli ended the edition with 151 runs in eight innings at an average of 18.87 and a strike rate of 112.68, with one fifty.

Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra took to her official Instagram account to share pictures where the stalwart India batter was seen celebrating the victory with his niece.

Actor and Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma also liked the photos that were shared on Instagram.

"Celebrating the win SUPERPROUD," Bhawna Kohli Dhingra wrote on Instagram. Takimg to Instagram:

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian team touched down in Delhi this morning to a warm welcome from the fans awaiting the sight of their favourite heroes and the sight of the silverware.

The squad members, support staff, their families and media were stuck in Barbados, which was hit by Hurricane Beryl, at that stage a category four hurricane that passed through Barbados, with Grantley Adams International Airport in Bridgetown shut for three days.

The flight was organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah and departed on July 2 before arriving in Delhi at around 6:00 AM on Thursday morning. Board officials and members of the media contingent from the tournament were also on the flight.

India ended a 13-year ICC trophy drought with victory in the final, defeating South Africa by seven runs on Saturday. Virat Kohli's 76 helped India reach 176/7 while Hardik Pandya (3/20) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) helped India restrict Proteas to 169/8 despite Heinrich Klaasen's 52 in just 27 balls. Bumrah, who got 15 scalps throughout the tournament at a stunning economy rate of 4.17, got the 'Player of the Tournament' honours.

Much like other teams do after winning titles, the Rohit-led side will have an open-top bus ride in Mumbai at Marine Drive and the iconic Wankhede Stadium from 5:00 pm onwards to celebrate.

(With ANI Inputs)