T20 World Cup 2024: Jay Shah opens up on India's new T20I captain

Team India won the T20 World Cup 2024 by defeating South Africa in Barbados by seven runs. Following the win, Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the format. Along with him, star batsman Virat Kohli also announced his retirement from the T20I format

Hardik Pandya, Jay Shah, Rohit Sharma (Pic: X/@BCCI)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah opened up on the decision of Team India's new T20 captain saying that it will be decided by the selectors.

Speaking to the reporters in Barbados, Shah said that the BCCI will announce the new skipper after the officials discuss it with the selectors.

He added that star all-rounder Hardik Pandya proved his worth in the team by delivering performances in the T20 World Cup 2024. Even after struggling in the IPL 2024, the selectors showed faith in him for the mega event.

"Captaincy will be decided by the selectors and we will announce it after discussing with them. You asked about Hardik, there were lot of questions over his form but the selectors showed faith in him and he proved himself", Shah was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

Summarising the T20 World Cup 2024 final match of the tournament, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat (76) and Axar Patel (47 in 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) of 72 runs restored India's position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube (27 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj (2/23) and Anrich Nortje (2/26) were the top bowlers for SA. Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram took a wicket each.

In the run chase of 177 runs, Proteas was reduced to 12/2 and then a 58-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (39 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (31 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) brought back SA into the game. A half-century by Heinrich Klaasen (52 in 27 balls, with two fours and five sixes) threatened to take the game away from India. However, Arshdeep Singh (2/18), Jasprit Bumrah (2/20) and Hardik (3/20) made a fine comeback in death overs, keeping SA to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

Virat secured the 'Player of the Match' for his performance. India has ended their over 10 years ICC trophy drought, by securing their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013.

