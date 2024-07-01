T20 World Cup 2024: Six Indian players included in ICC's team of the tournament

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya also secured his place in the team. He showcased his skills with the ball and also played impactful cameos with the willow. His most important contribution came in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2024 when he stopped the dangerous-looking Heinrich Klaasen

Hardik Pandya (Pic: File Pic)

After Team India won the T20 World Cup 2024, Rohit Sharma and five other players were included in the team of the tournament which was named by the International Cricket Council.

"ICC have announced the team of the tournament for the Men's T20 World Cup 2024," the ICC stated.

After India's stupendous show in the T20 World Cup 2024, six Indian players have been included in the team of the tournament.

Rohit Sharma scored 257 runs at a strike rate of 156.7 and smashed three fifties after playing all the matches of the tournament. Rohit embraced India's new approach in T20Is and showed the way with his brilliant ball striking. The India skipper showed consistency as well while maintaining a brilliant strike-rate.

Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz forged an impressive opening partnership, scoring 446 runs as a pair, including three-century stands. The Afghan opener shone with exceptional knocks against Uganda (76), New Zealand (80), Australia (60) and Bangladesh (43).

West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran made 228 runs in the tournament, scoring at a strike rate of 146.16. Pooran finished as the sixth-highest run-getter despite his high-risk batting.

With two half-centuries and a vital 47 in the semi-final against England, Suryakumar Yadav had a good tournament from the middle order despite playing on some difficult batting wickets. He made his presence felt in both the knockout games, first with a crucial 47 with the team in trouble in the semi-final against England, and then with one of the best catches the tournament has ever witnessed in a crucial moment in the final.

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was the Aussies' x-factor player in the T20 World Cup 2024, standing out with exceptional knocks against Oman and Scotland. In the game against Oman, he also delivered a crunch performance with the ball, taking 3/19.

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya also secured his place in the team. He showcased his skills with the ball and also played impactful cameos with the willow. His most important contribution came in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2024 when he stopped the dangerous-looking Heinrich Klaasen.

Axar Patel's adaptability to different roles proved to be critical in India's T20 World Cup 2024 run. In the final match against South Africa, when he was promoted up in the batting order, Axar played an important knock of 47 runs which helped Virat Kohli to settle.

Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan led the Afghan squad stupendously, producing impressive performances with the ball as the team created history with a semi-final entry. Rashid took 14 wickets in the tournament, bowling at a brilliant economy rate of 6.17.

The Player of the Tournament Jasprit Bumrah was unstoppable in the T20 World Cup 2024. More than the 15 wickets he took, his impact in restricting the scoring rate of teams made Bumrah India's most important player right through the tournament. His economy rate of 4.17 is the best ever by any bowler in a single edition of the men's T20 World Cup.

Arshdeep Singh finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 17 wickets in eight matches. The left-arm fast bowler was the perfect foil for Jasprit Bumrah with the ball and shone with his early Powerplay spells.

The joint-leading wicket-taker in the tournament, Farooqi played a major role in guiding Afghanistan to a historic first semi-final appearance. His 17 wickets came at a brilliant economy rate of 6.31.

Team of the tournament: Rohit Sharma, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nicholas Pooran, Suryakumar Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

12th man: Anrich Nortje.

(With ANI Inputs)