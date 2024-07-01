Breaking News
Updated on: 01 July,2024 04:09 PM IST  |  Barbados
Debasish Datta | sports@mid-day.com

He is an intelligent bowler who can find faults in the batter. In fact, he knows the art of toying with the batter which is a rare quality

Geoff Boycott

Former England captain, who faced the best fast bowlers in business, including the formidable West Indian quicks, tells us why Jasprit is so special: Jasprit Bumrah is a unique bowler.


The team automatically becomes a favourite to win. The second spell of two overs against South Africa on Saturday opened the door for India to implement their winning formula. He is an intelligent bowler who can find faults in the batter. In fact, he knows the art of toying with the batter which is a rare quality.


He has an interesting run-up. I think he even plots the next delivery while running in. He is a match-winner, so I am not surprised that he won the man of the tournament award. 

I only hope he remains fit and if that happens for a long time, India will have chances to win many more matches. He is a complete package and a pace bowler, whose yorkers are also equally dangerous.

