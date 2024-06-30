Ahead of Round of 16 clash against Slovakia, England’s Anthony Gordon says team need to perform well and live up to expectations for negativity towards them to end

England players train ahead of their clash v Slovakia in Blankenhain, Thuringia, on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article ‘Give people what they want’ x 00:00

England manager Gareth Southgate has pinpointed expectation for the festering unease among his side’s travelling support but demand on the Three Lions to deliver at Euro 2024 has only risen after landing in the soft side of the draw.

Southgate’s men begin what they hope will be a road to Berlin for the final on July 14 against Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anthony Gordon

There has been little in England’s performances in Germany so far to justify their hype as pre-tournament favourites. But with Germany, France, Spain and Portugal all on the other side of the draw, the pressure has intensified on a richly-talented squad to finally start performing as a team.

“If people are being negative, it’s only because they expect a lot from you, which is a positive thing,” said Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon, who could be one of the changes Southgate turns to. “If we want that to stop, we just need to perform and give people what they want to see.”

Despite topping Group C, England have managed only two goals in their opening three games.

The quartet of Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane combined for 114 goals in club football in the 2023-24 campaign. But together they have been a disjointed attacking unit that Southgate is under huge pressure to shake up in Gelsenkirchen.

Foden has rejoined the squad after flying back home to attend the birth of his third child.

However, his lack of time on the training field this week may mean the Premier League’s player of the year is the fall guy to try and balance the attack.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever