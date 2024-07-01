Breaking News
It’ll take time for team to come into its own after Rohit, Kohli: BCCI Prez

Updated on: 01 July,2024 07:59 AM IST  |  Bridgetown
PTI |

“They have contributed so much. It’s going to take time. We will probably see in the next two-three years, the team coming back into it’s own without them,” he added

Roger Binny

It'll take time for team to come into its own after Rohit, Kohli: BCCI Prez
BCCI President Roger Binny says it will take another two-three years for the Indian T20 team to “come into its own” again given the void left by Rohit Sharma (159 T20Is, 4231 runs) Virat Kohli’s (125 T20Is, 4188 runs) international retirement.


Also Read: How ex-Mumbai Ranji player Mandale’s pep talk boosted Axar


“There is so much talent in the IPL. Lot of cricketers are coming through, but it’s going to take some time to bridge the gap [after Rohit and Kohli’s T20I retirement],” Binny said in a media interaction after the final. “They have contributed so much. It’s going to take time. We will probably see in the next two-three years, the team coming back into it’s own without them,” he added.


