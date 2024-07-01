It’ll take time for team to come into its own after Rohit, Kohli: BCCI Prez

“They have contributed so much. It’s going to take time. We will probably see in the next two-three years, the team coming back into it’s own without them,” he added

BCCI President Roger Binny says it will take another two-three years for the Indian T20 team to “come into its own” again given the void left by Rohit Sharma (159 T20Is, 4231 runs) Virat Kohli’s (125 T20Is, 4188 runs) international retirement.

“There is so much talent in the IPL. Lot of cricketers are coming through, but it’s going to take some time to bridge the gap [after Rohit and Kohli’s T20I retirement],” Binny said in a media interaction after the final. “They have contributed so much. It’s going to take time. We will probably see in the next two-three years, the team coming back into it’s own without them,” he added.

