Mumbai: 11 taken to hospitals after huge crowd joins Team India's victory parade

Updated on: 05 July,2024 11:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ten people were admitted to state-run hospitals while one was admitted to a private hospital for suffering minor injuries or feeling dizzy

Team India's Victory Parade on Thursday. Pic/ Kirti Surve

At least 11 persons were rushed to hospitals for minor injuries or feeling dizzy after a massive crowd gathered along the route of the Indian cricket team's victory parade in Mumbai, reported PTI citing an official said on.


As per the report, nine were admitted to the state-run GT Hospital for suffering injuries or complaining of breathing difficulties due to excessive crowding. Their condition is now stable, said the dean of JJ Group of Hospitals, reported PTI


Officials said one fan was taken to the government-run St George's Hospital near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and was discharged after primary care. Another person was admitted to a private hospital in south Mumbai and allowed to go after treatment.


Thousands of fans flocked to Marine Drive to witness the victory parade of the Indian cricket team held on Thursday evening. Police deployed a large number of personnel and made elaborate security arrangements between Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium to avoid any untoward incident.

A large number of police personnel were deployed and elaborate security arrangements were made between Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium during the victory parade to manage the excessive crowd. 

Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar appreciated his force for effectively managing the crowd during the victory parade.
"A special appreciation to all my officers & staff of @MumbaiPolice for the exceptional crowd management at Marine Drive today amid the rains," Phansalkar wrote in his official X handle.

"We made sure it remains a special moment for our Champions and the fans. Also thank you Mumbaikars, for your cooperation. We made it happen together!," he added in the post. 

However, after the parade a large amount of waste including slippers and footware was seen on the roads surrounding Churchgate station and Marine Drive junction. Additionally, several cars parked in the area were seen with dents on them. 

Team India wankhede churchgate marine drive mumbai news

