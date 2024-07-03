Maharashtra Legislative Council's Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe read out the resolution in the House, following which it was passed unanimously

Vidhan Bhavan. File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra council passes resolution to congratulate Indian cricket team for T20 World Cup win x 00:00

The Maharashtra Legislative Council on Wednesday passed a resolution congratulating the Indian cricket team for winning the T20 Cricket World Cup 2024, reported the PTI.

Maharashtra Legislative Council's Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe read out the resolution in the House, following which it was passed unanimously.

ADVERTISEMENT

India lifted the T20 World Cup after a 17-year gap, beating South Africa by seven runs in the nail-biting final match on June 29.

With this, India ended its 11-year wait for an ICC trophy. Player of the match, Virat Kohli, smashed a 59-ball 76 to guide India to 176/7 before restricting South Africa to 169/8.

Team India depart from Barbados in special flight, to arrive in Delhi on Thursday

Meanwhile, Team India departed from Barbados on Wednesday in a special flight after they found themselves stranded in the country due to airport closure amid Hurricane Beryl's impact, according to the ANI.

A special flight of Air India on Wednesday landed at Barbados Airport to ferry home the T20 cricket World Cup champions. The Rohit-Sharma-led team is expected to land in New Delhi on Thursday.

The special flight arranged by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah will also be carrying members of Indian media, who had gone to cover the tournament.

In the final match of the tournament, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat (76) and Axar Patel (47 in 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) of 72 runs restored India's position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube (27 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj (2/23) and Anrich Nortje (2/26) were the top bowlers for SA. Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram took a wicket each.

In the run chase of 177 runs, Proteas was reduced to 12/2 and then a 58-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (39 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (31 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) brought back SA into the game. A half-century by Heinrich Klaasen (52 in 27 balls, with two fours and five sixes) threatened to take the game away from India. However, Arshdeep Singh (2/18), Jasprit Bumrah (2/20) and Hardik (3/20) made a fine comeback in death overs, keeping SA to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)