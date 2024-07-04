T20 World Cup 2024 squad's Mumbai players to be felicitated in Vidhan Bhavan

On June 29, the Indian cricket team won the country its second T20 World Cup 2024 title, ending an 11-year wait for an ICC trophy

Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar on Thursday said that four Mumbai players of the T20 World Cup 2024 cricket team will be felicitated in the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan complex in Mumbai on Friday, reported news agency PTI.

Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal, all from Mumbai, were part of India's T20 World Cup squad, reported PTI.

India's previous ICC title was in 2013 when it won the Champions Trophy under Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik on Thursday raised the issue in the assembly of Mumbai players being felicitated in the Vidhan Bhavan earlier, reported PTI.

Speaker Narwekar said the felicitation of players from the city will take place in the Vidhan Bhavan on Friday afternoon.

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian team returned to New Delhi from Barbados on Thursday morning to a euphoric reception.

Meanwhile, an official on Wednesday said that police have made elaborate security arrangements for the road show of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team in Mumbai on Thursday evening, reported PTI.

The victorious team will take part in an open bus road show followed by a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium in South Mumbai after arriving from New Delhi.

The victory procession will be held between 5 and 7 pm from Nariman Point to the Wankhede Stadium, the official told PTI.

As a large number of cricket fans are expected to gather to watch the procession, police are taking utmost precaution to avoid any untoward incident, he told PTI.

Adequate police personnel are being deployed at Marine Drive between Nariman Point and the Wankhede Stadium, the official told PTI.

"The team has left from Barbados on a special Air India flight hired by the BCCI. The Indian journalists who were stuck there (Barbados) are also coming on the same flight along with BCCI president (Roger Binny) and secretary (Jay Shah), who are looking after all the arrangements," BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla told PTI.

"The flight will land at Delhi airport tomorrow 6 am. The team will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 11 am at his residence. After this, the team will fly to Mumbai, where a ceremony has been organised. There will be a road show from Nariman Point in an open bus and later we will honour and felicitate the players with the prize money of Rs 125 crore as announced," he told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)